WTSP
Close

Tampa Bay Rays want Confederate monument removed

Hillsborough County Commissioner Victor Crist wants to move the statue to the Oaklawn Cemetery.

Staff , WTSP 8:18 AM. EDT July 10, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Rays favor removing a 106-year-old Confederate monument from its current location outside of the Hillsborough County Courthouse.

The Rays gave the following statement to our partners at the Tampa Bay Times:

"We understand and believe that these decisions belong in the hands of elected officials. At the same time, we are supportive of its removal from the courthouse."

In June, the Hillsborough County Commission voted 4-3 to keep the Memoria in Aeterna statue outside the courthouse.

The Tampa Bay Lightning declined to weigh in on the controversy with the Times. The hockey team plays in Amalie Arena, within walking distance of the monument.

The Rays are considering a move from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg to Tampa.

 The Tampa Bay Buccaneers front office was closed last week and a spokesman was not available.

Go to the Tampa Bay Times’ website for more information.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Hillsborough County leaders call for removal of Confederate monument

WTSP

Brad Miller homers in 8th, Rays take 3 of 4 from Red Sox

WTSP

Mayor Buckhorn on Confederate monument: 'That statue represents the worst of humanity'

WTSP

Hillsborough County votes to keep Confederate monument

WTSP

Florida city to rename streets honoring Confederate generals

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories