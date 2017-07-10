Tampa Bay Rays want Confederate monument removed

The monument will stay at the Hillsborough Co. courthouse.

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Rays favor removing a 106-year-old Confederate monument from its current location outside of the Hillsborough County Courthouse.

The Rays gave the following statement to our partners at the Tampa Bay Times:

"We understand and believe that these decisions belong in the hands of elected officials. At the same time, we are supportive of its removal from the courthouse."

In June, the Hillsborough County Commission voted 4-3 to keep the Memoria in Aeterna statue outside the courthouse.

The Tampa Bay Lightning declined to weigh in on the controversy with the Times. The hockey team plays in Amalie Arena, within walking distance of the monument.

The Rays are considering a move from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg to Tampa.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers front office was closed last week and a spokesman was not available.

