Tampa International Airport hosting job fair, hiring nearly 300 positions

TAMPA, Fla. -- Looking for your career to take flight?

Tampa International Airport is hosting its 10th concessions job fair on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Board Room.

The airport is looking to fill nearly 300 hourly and management positions, including jobs in shops, restaurants, bars and spas.

Companies participating in the hiring event include The Café by Mise en Place, Cigar City, PDQ, BookLink, Starbucks, Burger 21 and Terminal Getaway Spas. The positions available include massage therapists, nail techs, store managers, baristas, line cooks and sales associates.

The openings come as part of the airport's comprehensive concessions overhaul. More than 40 percent of the new food and beverage concepts are dedicated to local brands, according to a release from the airport. Local brands featured include Columbia Restaurant, Four Green Fields and Buddy Brew Coffee.

All of the new concessions are expected to be open in 2018, according to the release. More than two-thirds are already open and operating.

Go to TPA's website for more information on the airport's concession opportunities.

