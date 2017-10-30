Tampa mayor, police chief set to trick-or-treat in Seminole Heights after murders

TAMPA, Fla. -- Mayor Bob Buckhorn and Interim Police Chief Brian Dugan plan to hit the sidewalk on Halloween in a neighborhood unnerved by three murders in the past month.

It's a sign of solidarity plus a show of force; the city leaders want to show they remain committed to figuring out who shot and killed three people in Seminole Heights. There will be additional Tampa police officers patrolling the neighborhood and elsewhere.

Buckhorn and Dugan plan on talking with neighbors and passing out candy starting at 5:30 p.m. at Giddens Park. Thereafter, both will go trick-or-treating with children.

Parents are asked not to take their kids nor allow them to walk alone, especially after sunset.

Police on Thursday released new video of a person of interest in the three shootings. Benjamin Edward Mitchell, 22, was killed at a bus stop; 32-year-old Monica Caridad Hoffa was found dead days later, and 20-year-old Anthony Naiboa was found murdered on Oct. 19.

There is a $35,000 reward offered to anyone who can help lead police to an arrest and conviction.

