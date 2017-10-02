Tampa police help rescue dog trapped underneath shed

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department helped rescue a dog trapped underneath a shed on Monday night.
Police officers rescued the dog named Queenie by digging a trench.
The dog returned safely back into her owner’s arms, according to police.
