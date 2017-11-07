Tampa police: Missing 60-year-old man has dementia

Rudolph Jack Johnson, 60, of Tampa was last seen Monday afternoon near 26 th Avenue and 26 th Street. (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing endangered adult who suffers from dementia.

Rudolph Jack Johnson, 60, of Tampa was last seen Monday afternoon near 26th Avenue and 26th Street.

Police said Johnson walked away from the assisted living facility where lives at some point Monday morning.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call (813)231-6130.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

