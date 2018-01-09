Tampa police: Teen stabs man with steak knife while mother is attacked

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

TAMPA, Fla. -- A teenager stabbed a man several times with a steak knife in an apparent effort to protect their mother.

Despite being taken to the hospital for treatment, 34-year-old Gerald Lee Gay died from his injuries, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.

An investigation into the stabbing death is underway Tuesday, Jan. 9, as police say it started when Gay slashed the tires of a car and tried to get into a home in the area of E. Frierson Avenue and N. 17th Street.

Unable to get inside because of the burglary bars, Gay kicked in the front door.

A woman living in the home, Rhonda Jackson, is known to the attacker, according to the news release.

Police say Gay attacked the woman with her three children, ages 12, 13 and 18, jumping in an attempt to restrain him. One of them grabbed the knife and stabbed multiple times.

Jackson and her children are cooperating with police, they say.

No one has been arrested at this time.

Gays has had 100 criminal filings, which include the following: Lewd Lascivious, domestic battery, aggravated battery, plain-ol’-battery, aiding escape, felon in possession of a firearm, robbery w/weapon, robbery by sudden snatching, burglary, giving false name to LEO, obstructing or opposing and officer, failure to accept a traffic citation, refusing to sign a summons, willfully fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer, petite theft, lots of traffic offenses, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, cannabis and paraphernalia, Grand theft motor vehicle, etc.

