Tampa teen injured after attempted kidnapping

TAMPA, Fla. - A 15-year-old girl was injured Monday morning after a man attempted to kidnap her as she walked to school, Tampa police said.

The Blake High School student was walking on Spruce Street West near North Boulevard at about 7:33 a.m. when she was approached by a man holding a knife, police said.

"The man grabbed the teen and as she struggled to get away, she sustained a laceration to her hand," police said in a statement. "She sprayed the suspect with mace and was able to jump into a passing car."

The girl told a school resource officer what happened once she arrived at school, police said. She was later treated and released from a hospital.

A detailed description of the suspect wasn't immediately available.

Parents of students at Blake High, Just Elementary and Stewart Middle were notified about the incident through a phone message from Hillsborough County Schools.

The message also stated that Tampa police will conduct extra patrols in the area.

