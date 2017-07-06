Third worker dies from TECO Big Bend plant accident

Emergency crews are at the Big Bend Power Plant after several workers were injured. (Photo: 10News Staff)

A third worker died Wednesday from the injuries he sustained during last week’s industrial accident at the Tampa Electric Co.’s Big Bend Power Plant.

Antonoi Navarrete, 21, of Wimauma was injured while attempting to unplug a tank containing lavalike slag with six other men on June 29, according to our partners at the Tampa Bay Times.

Three people remain in the hospital following the accident.

