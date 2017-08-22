3-year-old girl dies after truck hits her in Riverview

Crews took the child to St. Joseph’s Hospital South in Riverview, Florida. (Photo: WTSP Sky 10)

RIVERVIEW, Fla. – A 3-year-old girl was killed after she was hit by a pickup truck early Tuesday morning at Hampton Meadow Way and Legacy Bright St. in Riverview.

According to Crystal Nunez, for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the child was out walking with her mother just before 7:30 when she darted out into the street.

This happened as the pickup truck was coming down the street. Nunez said the driver did not have time to react, but did stop after realizing the girl had been hit.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital, but officials were not able to save her.

Nunez said at this time, no charges are expected. She called the situation a tragic accident, and said it should be a reminder to parents to be overly-aware when out with children on the roads.

Emerald Morrow is a reporter with 10News WTSP.

