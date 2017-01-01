. (Photo: Thinkstock, Stefano Garau)

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating separate incidents where two men were victims of celebratory gunfire.

On Saturday night, December 31, just after 9:00, 55-year-old Terry Wayne Snyder was riding his bicycle on Deerfield Street when he felt a sharp pain in his leg at the same time he heard fireworks in the area.

Snyder was transported to TGH where he was treated for a gunshot wound and later released.

There are no suspects at this time.

Hours later -- just after midnight -- 22-year-old Jesus Garcia-Renteria was standing in the front yard of 6010 1st Street in Wimauma watching fire works when a bullet struck him in the arm.

Witnesses at the scene had no idea where the shot came from nor did anyone see any weapons. Renteria was transported to TGH where he was treated and later released.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspect involved in these two cases. Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspect and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online HERE or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application. Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.