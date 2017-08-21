US Coast Guard: Hillsborough deputies recover body matching description of missing jet skier

TAMPA, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard said the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office found the body matching the description of a missing 61-year-old jet skier on Monday morning.
A news helicopter alerted authorities of the body off the north side of the Courtney Campbell Causeway.
The man was last seen at Whiskey Joes around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Authorities said the man was in good health and a strong swimmer.
