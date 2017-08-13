'Vigil Against Hate' planned in Tampa following Charlottesville rally

Closeup of people holding candle vigil, stock image. (Photo: ThamKC, Thinkstock)

TAMPA, Fla. -- An event to honor the three people killed and many others hurt during a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., is planned Sunday night in downtown Tampa.

It is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Hillsborough County Clerk's Office, 419 N. Pierce St., according to the "Tampa Vigil Against Hate for #Charlottesville" event page on Facebook.

"This vigil is being called by numerous Tampa-area organizations to honor those killed and injured and to stand up against the rising tide of fascism and white supremacy in our country," reads the page.

As of 7 a.m. Sunday, at least 330 people note they'll be in attendance.

A 32-year-old woman died and at least 19 other people were injured Saturday when a car plowed through a group of protesters leaving the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville.

About three hours after the car crash, a Virginia State Police Bell 407 helicopter crashed about 7 miles from the scene. Authorities say its occupants were assisting in police supervision of the protests.

