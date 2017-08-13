Close WATCH: Gallagher, fans smash food in slow motion in Ybor City Fans took turns smashing watermelons and other food during a Gallagher performance at the Ybor City Melon and Taco Fest on Saturday. Stan Chambers, WTSP 2:07 PM. EDT August 13, 2017 CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST TAMPA, Fla. - Fans took turns smashing watermelons and other food during a Gallagher performance at the Ybor City Melon and Taco Fest on Saturday. © 2017 WTSP-TV CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Florida solar eclipse map: Aug. 21, 2017 Timeline of Charlottesville violence Beware of fake eclipse glasses Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest 3 dead amid violence at Va. rally Selmon hit-and-run Polk Co. letterhead Final Gatlinburg fire victim identified Couple bring wedding to father's bedside Drinking a gallon of water every day More Stories 'Unite the Right' leader blames Charlottesville… Aug 13, 2017, 3:42 p.m. Community mourns woman killed in Charlottesville attack Aug 13, 2017, 11:04 a.m. 'Vigil Against Hate' planned in Tampa following… Aug 13, 2017, 7:30 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs