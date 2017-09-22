Welcome home! 35 military members return from 6-month deployment

Tampa International Airport welcomed back 35 military members after a six-month deployment on Friday morning. (Photo: Tampa International Airport)

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa International Airport welcomed back nearly three dozen military members after a six-month deployment on Friday morning.

Some 35 people stationed in Afghanistan and Qatar were welcomed home.

The group is the 290th joint communication support squadron out of MacDill Air Force Base.

The airport thanked the military members for their service in a Facebook post.

