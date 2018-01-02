Where's the water? Hillsborough Bay appears 'drained'

Where'd the water go? Because of a strong northeast wind and a lower tide caused by this month's "supermoon," parts of Hillsborough bay appeared "drained" of its water Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. Andrew Krietz, 10News (Photo: Andrew Krietz, 10News)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Where'd all the water go?

With images reminiscent of Hurricane Irma, portions of Hillsborough Bay were "drained" completely of its water. You could stand on the sidewalk along Bayshore Boulevard and look straight down to the damp, mucky seabed.

A persistent northeast wind, with gusts in excess of 20-25 mph at times, helps to funnel water out of the bay toward the Gulf of Mexico. This, in combination with a lower tide exasperated by this month's "supermoon," creates the "draining" effect.

Check out some of the photos taken Tuesday, Jan. 2:

There are similar sights seen elsewhere across Tampa Bay. While driving along Gandy Boulevard on the west side of the bridge, areas normally underwater could be freely walked across.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV