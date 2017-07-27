'William's angels': Tampa-area mom wants to thank people who saved her son

Jeremy Summers, left, jumped into the pool of water to help save William, who had crashed Monday, July 24, off I-75 near the Brandon exit. (Photo: Billie Jo Pearson)

BRANDON, FLA. - If not for some quick-thinking bystanders -- heroes, says Billie Jo Pearson -- her son wouldn't be alive today.

William was traveling just after 6 p.m. Monday, July 24, on northbound I-75 near the Brandon exit when he somehow lost control of his vehicle and submerged into a pool of water.

In the time since, a family driving behind William stopped and helped to get in touch with Pearson and lead her to the scene. But it was a man named Jeremy Summers who jumped into the water and helped to pull William out.

He's "one of William's angels," Pearson told 10 News.

An X-ray Thursday showed a partial collapse in William's lung, and he's expected to stay at Tampa General Hospital for yet another night for chest therapy and breathing treatments. Still, William's health has made great strides toward improvement after he was able to meet Summers and the LaSalle family.

That's not everyone, though. Pearson says she's told there are other people who stepped in to help, and she'd like to meet them.

"We at the very least want to find and thank everyone who saved our son!" Pearson said. "There are no words to explain how thankful we are.

"The (doctor's) all agree that it is amazing that [William] is as well off as he is and it is because he had a seat belt on."

