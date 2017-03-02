Home Depot looking to hire 1,350 in Bay area

Photo: Getty Images

Americans choose the springtime more than any other season to start household projects, and The Home Depot is planning on being ready for that demand – to the benefit of thousands of jobseekers in the Bay area.

The home improvement giant announced Thursday that it’s looking to fill 1,350 positions locally as part of a nationwide recruitment of as many as 80,000 new employees.

Most every area of operations is involved, including positions both at retail stores and distribution facilities. The Home Depot specifically encouraged college students, retirees and veterans to apply. Part-time and seasonal roles are available.

