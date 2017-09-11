Home destroyed after generator sparks fire

A Spring Hill fire was started by a generator, firefighters say.

A generator exploded at a Spring Hill home, destroying it, Hernando County Fire Rescue said.

About 12:50 p.m. Monday, crews were called to 13131 Drysdale St. The two residents were able to get out of the home.

A Spring Hill fire was started by a generator, firefighters say.

A Spring Hill fire was started by a generator, firefighters say.

When crews arrived, they found smoke and heavy fire. They were able to bring the fire under control quickly, but the home is now unlivable. The residents will be staying with relatives.

Firefighters remind the public to be careful with generators and follow all manufacturer's recommendations.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV