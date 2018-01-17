Homeless man explains survival in extreme Florida cold

Roger, a homeless man, points to a dumpster area he says is a good place to sleep because the walls keep out the wind. (Photo: Beau Zimmer)

TAMPA, Fla.— Homeless people across the Tampa Bay area are bundling up for one of the coldest night’s of the year with forecast temperatures in the 30s and even 20s across some inland areas.

While many will seek warmth in local shelters, some homeless people say they’ll brave the cold and stay outside.

“Cardboard is our best friend,” said a homeless man named Roger who spent the past several months sleeping on the streets of South Tampa.

He says many of those who elect to remain outside don’t have transportation to the nearest shelter or worry about leaving their belongings which could get stolen if unattended.

“Some of the guys have addictions to drug or alcohol and just don’t want help.”

Roger showed us a garbage dumpster surrounded on three sides by cement walls which is one of the locations he likes to sleep. He says the walls help block the bone-chilling wind.

He also pulled out a large piece of cardboard which he says can be used for insulation.

“You just bundle up, lots of warm blankets and of course dress in layers,” said Roger.

But this night might even be too cold for him.

Roger said he knows of a South Tampa business that doubles as a boarding shelter charging $20 a night.

10News followed as Roger rode his bike to the location where he was allowed inside to sleep on the ground.

“For myself it’s about survival, finding somewhere to stay, getting out of the elements and getting off the street,” said Roger.

“You get up the next morning, try to find work and do it all over again.”

