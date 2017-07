(Photo: Google Maps)

PINELLAS COUNTY -- The St. Petersburg Police are looking for a shooter they say shot and killed a woman.

St. Pete Police tweeted a photo saying they were on the scene of a shooting and a 35-year-old woman was shot. She was found in the 1100 block of James Ave S.

No more information was provided. This is a developing story. Check back with 10News for updates.

© 2017 WTSP-TV