HOMOSASSA, FLA. - Two Citrus County parents have been arrested after Citrus County Sheriff's deputies responded to what detectives are calling "one of the worst cases of child neglect our detectives have ever seen.”

Early Thursday morning, Citrus County deputies arrived at a Homosassa residence after a neighbor called in a well-being check on two young children.

When deputies knocked on the door a 4-year-old girl opened the it as far as it would go. Deputies asked if any adults were home and the girl said no, however her 2-year-old sister was sleeping on a mattress in the living room.

Detectives from the Citrus County Criminal Investigations Division arrived to a "deplorable" scene of dog and human feces covering the floor, food rotting and insects throughout the home.

Authorities say toilets were overflowing and based on their tangled hair as well as the dirt and feces on them, detectives believe the children had not bathed in days, if not weeks.

Soon after detectives assessed the home Robert Burdette, 25, and Casey Rocco, 24, were dropped off in front of the home by a taxi. They were both arrested and taken to jail.

Burdette is charged with two counts of Child Neglect. Rocco is also charged with two counts of Child Neglect and one count of Domestic Battery from an unrelated altercation.

The children were sheltered with a family member through the Department of Children and Families.

