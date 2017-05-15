Honest Company recalls baby wipes for mold

A well-known baby wipes company issued a voluntary recall due to a possible presence of mold.
"We believe the affected product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences, however, impacted wipes do have a spotted discoloration and the aesthetics are unacceptable," The Honest Company said in a statement Monday.
Affected products are:
• 10 count packages, UPC 0817810011276, 0816645024079, 0817810011276
• 72 count packages, UPC 0817810011863, 7000000011863, 0816645023584, 0816645023591
• 288 count packages, UPC 0817810014680
• 576 count packages, UPC 0817810028540
According to the company, customers can return their product to the location where they purchased it for a full refund.
