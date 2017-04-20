Honoring the heroes who power our communities

Building and maintaining the system that powers the lives of millions of people is no easy feat, and not for the faint of heart. Duke Energy photo

Whether they are climbing a 40-foot pole or sky-high in an elevated bucket truck, line workers help return life to normal after storms, accidents and natural disasters. They ensure the electron lifeblood of every community continues to flow no matter the situation.

And their work is creating a smarter energy future by making the energy grid more resilient, reliable and secure, helping to stimulate economic growth.

“Linemen are highly skilled professionals working every day to ensure our energy grid is doing its job to provide power for our families and communities,” said Rep. David Rouzer (R-N.C.), the lead sponsor of a congressional resolution recognizing Lineman Appreciation Day on April 18, 2017. “They deserve recognition for their brave and vital work and I’m proud to join with my colleagues in Congress to honor the heroic contributions of our linemen.”

To celebrate Lineman Appreciation Day, Florida lineman from the St. Pete area were invited to sing at the Tampa Bay Rays game during the seventh inning stretch. It’s becoming a yearly tradition for the local lineman.

“Powering the lives of hard-working families and communities is the most important job we have at Duke Energy, and line workers are critical to this duty,” said Harry Sideris Duke Energy Florida state president.

Customers expect us to deliver electricity that is reliable, affordable and increasingly clean, while also making smart investments that help communities and local economies thrive by providing more value and more choice every day.”

More than 5,000 line workers are part of Duke Energy. They, along with thousands of contract line workers, are responsible for constructing, operating and maintaining equipment and more than 295,000 miles of power lines that serve over 7 million customers – representing a population of more than 24 million people – across its service territories.

“Linemen are a critical part of emergency operations, especially during storms,” said Sally Bishop, Pinellas County Emergency Management Director. “Linemen ensure the safety and protection of our first responders. We complement each other during emergency preparedness and support the community in times of need, and linemen are vital in those efforts.”

