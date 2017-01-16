Hope still for MLK's dream to come true

The US clergyman and civil rights leader Martin Luther King addresses, 29 March 1966 in Paris' Sport Palace the militants of the "Movement for the Peace". (Photo: AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

ST PETERSBURG — How far are we as a community from reaching Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream?

10News reporter Mark Rivera got you talking about this on Facebook -- and took the conversation to the MLK parade in St. Petersburg.

RELATED STORIES:

On King day, Trump meets with Martin Luther King III

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities around Tampa Bay

MLK Day: Why on Monday and how was Stevie Wonder involved?

(© 2017 WTSP)