Cold beer and hot wings, a match made in heaven. The cool, brewed beverage offers a nice reprieve from the spices wing sauce. That won't be the case at the Hops on Fire, spicy wings and beer challenge. Yes, the beer will be spicy too. It's brewed with a mixture of some of the hottest peppers around.

This two round challenge is designed to see who can handle the heat.

In round 1, contestants will have 2 minutes to finish 15 hot wings and 1 spicy beer. The fastest finishers move one.

Round 2, the fierce competitors will have 30 seconds to eat 1 inSINdiary wing. This will continue every 30 seconds until only one person remains.

It's about to go down. Hops on Fire is tomorrow night at @BrewBusUSA so I'm trying the inSINdiary wings on @10NewsWTSP pic.twitter.com/uu53mIUCg7 — Sean Streicher (@SeanStreicher) May 17, 2017

The winner gets to work with Brew Bus brewers to design and name their own beer. They also get a tasting party for them and 9 friends.

Second place gets a $50 gift card to the Brew Bus.

Third place receives 2 local loop tickets on the Brew Bus.

The Hops on Fire, spicy wing and beer challenge is being held on Thursday, May 18th from 6-10pm at the Brew Bus Terminal in Tampa. Registration is $20 and you can preregister here.

Yeah, they look innocent. But NOOO! Hops On Fire hot wings and spicy beer contest at Brew Bus Brewing in Tampa Thursday at 7pm. #WTSP pic.twitter.com/xhtWElPFSa — Deborah Whiteside (@newsphotogdeb) May 17, 2017

