Hotel owner now wants couple to leave

Edward and Kimberly Hunt were found in what deputies called deplorable conditions. WTSP photo

HOLIDAY, Fla. – The owner of the Crystal Inn Hotel, where a couple was found living in what deputies called deplorable conditions, now wants the couple out.

Denis Patel, who admits he did not like the publicity in the case, said the eviction is due to Edward Hunt – who uses a wheelchair-- trying to get to the second floor. Patel said it is a liability issue for him.

Patel said he told the couple that they can stay until June 3 or until they get some assistance to live somewhere else.

On Wednesday, Pasco County deputies were at the Crystal Inn Hotel in Holiday on U.S. Highway 19 trying to help the couple.

The Edward and Kimberly Hunt have been paying more than $900 a month to live in a tiny, one-room efficiency.

“I mean, it's like were in a shed or something,” said Kimberly.

“It's wrong. It's just totally wrong. And that's all that I can say,” added Edward.

Deputies agreed.

“To see someone that is that vulnerable and that weak, in that kind of condition, suffering (as) this individual was suffering, obviously your heart is broken,” said Deputy Alan Wilkett.

Deputies say they were at the same hotel a few days before, working on a different issue, when they found the couple in a closed off room behind the building.

“And it was just, it was a very sad scene, to be honest,” said Wilkett.

Deputies say the room was filthy and covered with trash.

Now, Pasco deputies, code inspectors, a local church group and medical outreach team were back. Not just to slap the Crystal Inn with a fistful of fines, but to get the Hunts the help they need and maybe a new place to live.

“I see all you people, and I thank you all for helping us. Get the word out that somebody is doing something wrong,” said Edward.

The Hunts say they moved in earlier this month. Edward has been suffering from an infection moving to his legs.

The couple survives on about $750 a month in disability payments.

“And then, they wanted more, $200 and some extra, which my son turned around and got that,” said Kimberly of the motel.

Patel showed deputies the upgraded room he's offered the Hunts for the same price, and told them he plans to turn their current room into a storage space.

“To resolve this, we're going to move them to a regular room, and if they want to move out before that, we'll give the deposit back to them,” said Patel.

Officials don't know how many people get stuck in these situations, but personal circumstances can leave them vulnerable and trapped.

Now that they know about this, deputies say they're not going away. They vowed to revisit and refine the Crystal Inn or any place like it,

“Again and again and again, until this business either comes into compliance or makes other choices,” said Wilkett.

"Hopefully what's next for us is to get better conditions and a better place,” said Kimberly.

“Thank you all so much,” Edward told deputies and others there to offer assistance, “You're all kind-hearted and we really appreciate the help.”

