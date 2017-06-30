House fire caused by candle displaces family of 4

The fire was determined to be caused by a candle accidentally being knocked over in a bedroom.

SEFFNER, Fla. -- A family of four is without a home after a fire caused by a knocked over candle consumed their 6,000-square foot home Thursday night.

Hillsborough firefighters responded to the home in the 300 block of Cactus Rd in Seffner and saw heavy fire and smoke shooting through the roof, said Corey Dierdorff with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Dierdorff said it took about two hours to get the fire under control and another five hours to put out the fire.

The home had gone under several renovations and additions making it difficult for firefighters to put out the fire, Dierdorff said.

Dierdorff said one firefighter was transported from the scene with minor injuries, but has been released from the hospital and one of the homeowners had minor burn injuries.

© 2017 WTSP-TV