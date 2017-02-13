Protection for elderly in dire situations (Photo: WTSP)

When Frank Micheo heard knocking on his door so early in the morning, he thought it was an intruder.

“I grabbed my weapon thinking someone was trying to break-in,” says Micheo.

Instead he found an elderly woman outside his door, in a state of shock.

“I see my neighbor from next door, she’s lying on the ground right here and she's yelling 'Help me! My house is on fire',” says Micheo.

He says the 85-year-old that police have identified as Margaret Ulsaky, somehow made her way to Micheo’s house without her walker.

They live along San Carlos Street where the fire broke out around 3:30 this morning.

Luckily, Micheo is a Police Officer for the City of Clearwater, so he knew exactly what to do: call 911 and assist the woman.

The question of how she was able to get to his front door is still unanswered.

“She doesn’t walk very well. She usually has a walker and I didn't see that. She had to have walked or crawled over here,” says Micheo. “If you're 85-year-old. I don't think they should be living alone. They should have a friend or relative on hand. I don't know what the outcome would of been had I not been home.”

There is a lesson we can all learn from this story. Many elderly live at home alone but there is technology that can help.

Caretaker Sentry from LogicMark will allow you to call 911 or an emergency contact with the push of a button. You wear it around your neck.

Another is LifeFone. You can wear it as a watch and push the button when you need medical help.

It also detects Carbon Monoxide and has smoke and fire detection. The alarm will sound and help will be provided immediately.

These are just a few. If you search for Medical Alert Devices, there are tons of options. Pick the one that best works for you or your loved one.

The investigation revealed the fire was accidental. Officials believe smoking in bed was the cause of the blaze.

