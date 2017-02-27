How a 4-day work week has helped one Tampa Bay business

(Photo: Tampa Bay Times)

For more than a decade, employees at Ditek in Largo have been taking advantage of a 4-day work week.



“We didn't come up with it, our employees did. They came up to me and asked what we thought of a four-day work week. I had never even thought about it,” says CEO of Ditek, Robert McIntyre.



Ray Melendez joined Ditek in 2005, the shorter work weeks is just one reason he's stayed for 12 years.



“On Fridays, I take care of a lot of things at my church then Saturday’s I can spend time with my family, then Sunday is church,” says Melendez, who is from Puerto Rico.

Chairman Robert McIntyre and VP Roy VanNostran have noticed the benefits a shorter work week had to offer--one being loyalty.

“Getting (employees) used to the 10 hours, has not been an issue, they still go home at a reasonable time. They get here earlier than normal. They use that Friday for personal use, so it's a big benefit,” says VanNostran.



They've even been named one of the top workplaces in Tampa bay over the past several years.

“The ownership is here every day. They come and shake our hands it’s like a tradition,” says Melendez.



Another Benefit, the company now has a day to work on maintenance.



“We will have our techs in to update software, to change the tools out, to go over the machines and make sure maintenance is done,” says VanNostran.

Without the extra day, VanNostran says the employees would have to wait until the machine is repaired.

Ditek owners have also saved on utility bills for the facility since starting a 4-day work week.

According to the New York Times, 20 percent of employees would take a pay cut in exchange for shorter work weeks.

Environmental benefits include less traffic congestion, less energy use, and less overall consumption.

Tampa is on the precipice of this shift and MomSource Network is helping.

The company advocate for flexible employment across all industries.

Flexibility takes on many faces from part-time to telecommute to a mix of both.

MomSource was founded on the premise of finding work/life balance for women but quickly evolved into a full-service network for both women and men. They strive to match modern employers to educated, professional, and well-vetted candidates.

(© 2017 WTSP)