BRADENTON, Fla. – Brendan McDowell orders from Amazon all the time but a home delivery this past Friday was just a little too close to home.

"I'm creeped out," McDowell said.

In fact, it was inside his home.

Amazon offers a service called 'Amazon Key,' which allows packages to be delivered inside your home by giving the people delivering them access to unlock your door. The service relies on an Amazon Cloud Cam and compatible smart lock.

The problem is, McDowell says he does not subscribe to that service and had no idea Amazon had his code.

"I’m like ‘how did they get this code?’” McDowell said, who showed 10News the video his doorbell camera captured. In it, the individual delivering his package can be seen walking up to the front door, entering a code, opening the door and dropping the package inside before turning around and walking away.

“I wasn’t home but I got a call from ADT saying that my alarm was going off," McDowell said, adding that the deliveryman left his front door unlocked.

Downright aggravated, he contacted Amazon.

“They explained that’s not how it’s supposed to work," he told 10News. "Specifically since I don’t have the Amazon Key product.”

Turns out, McDowell was told by a customers service representative that Amazon did have a key code on file after all. McDowell realized it was one he had used for a security gate at a previous house.

"I ended up using a similar code for my front door," he said. “The code somewhere in my address settings in Amazon."

That code has since been deleted from McDowell's account and he changed the code on his home. But McDowell still wonders why an old gate code was fair game for his front door and why it would've been saved in his account in the first place.

He posted his doorbell camera video to social media in hopes of saving others from a potentially similar hassle.

Nothing was stolen from his home, according to McDowell, but he fears what could've happened and still could to someone else.

"There’s just a lot of variables that could’ve gone different ways, if someone was home or if it was a different house—dogs, people protect their houses with guns," he said.

"I don’t think the guy was being malicious but it’s a wake up call.”

McDowell said he followed up with an email to Amazon and was told the company was taking "appropriate actions" to prevent it from happening in the future.

In an email to 10News, a spokesperson for Amazon said "we are addressing this with the delivery service provider directly and will continue to work with the customer on matters related to his package delivery."

© 2018 WTSP-TV