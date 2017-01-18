The downside of always driving on empty

ST. PETERSBURG – How far do you try to drive after the fuel light goes on in your car? According to mechanics, people often run their cars on too little fuel, which can be harmful to parts of the car and end up causing costly repairs.

“Ideally, when your car gets down to about a quarter tank you should fill up from there. It’s not made to run continuously empty as it leads to premature pump failure,” said Mark Kuhlman of MH Auto & Motorcycle Repair.

“So many of my customers don’t fill their tank up; they put five dollars at a time in, I don’t know what the thinking is behind that because you’re going to use the gas no matter what," Kuhlman said.

"Fill it up, be done, make an allowance for it every week and then that keeps your car in good shape as far as the fuel pump goes.”

Even still, a list of distances common cars can travel on empty is making its way around the internet.

“It hurts your car. You pick up whatever trash might be laying in the bottom of your tank because you’re sucking right off the bottom of it now,” added Kuhlman.

“The best thing you can do is keep your fuel filter changed if the car has a changeable fuel filter, and to fill up from a quarter of a tank up as often as you can. Everybody runs theirs down further than they should from time to time, even me, but I try to catch it at a quarter of a tank and fill it up from there.”

