Close How to check your car for safety recalls Noah Pransky, WTSP 3:33 PM. EDT May 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST WTSP has made it easy for you to check your vehicle for safety recalls - just type your vehicle identification number (VIN) into the website below:https://www.nhtsa.gov/recallsFixing recalls is typically free through a dealer or authorized repair center. © 2017 WTSP-TV
