How to check your car for safety recalls

Noah Pransky, WTSP 3:33 PM. EDT May 07, 2017

WTSP has made it easy for you to check your vehicle for safety recalls - just type your vehicle identification number (VIN) into the website below:

https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls

Fixing recalls is typically free through a dealer or authorized repair center.

 

