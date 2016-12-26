How to dispose of your Christmas tree

Several counties will pick up your used Christmas tree. Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: LEON NEAL, 2007 AFP)

The gifts have been opened, the wrap is in the trash, so now the question is: What do we do with the Christmas tree?

There are a few options.

The first option; Curbside pick up. Make sure to remove all the decorations, and cut the tree down into sections -- but don't put it in a bag.

The second option; You can drop your tree off at your county's waste processing facility. There are three in Hillsborough, five in Pinellas, and 10 in Pasco.

Finally, you can always recycle the tree or think of a unique way to re-use it. For example, you could put it in your backyard or you can grind it down to make mulch.

You can find more information for your county by using the links below. The city of Tampa will collect trees until Jan. 6 with scheduled yard waste.:

