How to get rid of a 'nuisance' neighbor? Sarasota man arrested

The man responsible for this house was the focus of 92 calls to 911. WTSP photo

SARASOTA, Fla. -- The hand drawn sign reads “Home Sweet Home” but take one look and well-sweet for whom?

What’s it been like living two doors down? “Pure Hell!” says Kevin Rose.

Neighbors called 911 over and over again. Rose says, “We were scared for our lives.”

Ninety-three times they called since January.

Lt. Jeff Hogue, a Sarasota County deputy, says calls came in for things like “noise disturbance.”

“There were fights,” says Nancy Faulknier, she lives 3 doors down.

Hogue says other calls were for “suspicious person and suspicious activity at night.”

Rose says, “I saw a couple of drug deals going down in front of my face call cops then.”

Sarasota sheriff deputies arrested 53-year-old Theodore White after a 5-month investigation for maintaining a nuisance dwelling. Hogue says 20 to 30 people -- squatters -- would live off and on at the home. A sign on one door in the home read, “Ted’s World.”

Hogue says, “Deplorable! Garbage all over the floor, no running water, AC, electric…normal people not say this be a home.”

Neighbors say the trash inside and outside the home, broken windows, torn rooftop and missing doors is nothing compared to what the home looked like last week. Faulknier says 3-4 truckloads of trash were hauled out of here on Friday. They also say the problems at the home didn’t start in January but several years ago. The arrest report says the house was a flop house used to sell and use drugs.

Faulknier says she’s glad an arrest has been made. “To me it’s a relief,” adds Rose.

Both neighbors say the county took too long to do something. Faulknier says, “Way too long.” She says her quality of life was “not good!”

“I understand where the neighbors can get frustrated. We’re trying things, certain guidelines we have to follow with the days they have to repair,” explains Hogue.

When asked why did it take so long to get something done? Hogue says “Because of the influx of people. They'd rotated people in and out once we'd a get case on them and come here they are gone."

The owner abandoned the property a couple of years ago. Code enforcement has given her until June 21 to remove, repair or demolish the house. In the meantime, neighbors who didn’t feel safe before Rose says he now feels, “A lot safer.”

Investigators say arresting someone for being a nuisance to your neighborhood is a slow process.

That's why it's important to report them to code enforcement and call 911 when there's a problem...because building a file on them is critical.

