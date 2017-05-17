WTSP
How to keep cool in Bay area heat

More heat for Bay area

Eric Glasser , WTSP 1:22 PM. EDT May 17, 2017

Baby, it's hot out there!

No, it's not just your imagination. If high temperatures in the Bay area reach their forecast high today -- 96 degrees -- it will be another record.

So far, this year, we have tied or beaten record high temperatures seven times.

That makes this the hottest start to the year since 1895. 122 years!

How do you beat the heat?

Experts tell us to stay inside, if you can, and use the air conditioning.

If you have to be outside, stay hydrated. Look for shady spots. And if you're in direct sun, make sure to use plenty of sunscreen.


 

