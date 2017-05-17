How to keep cool in Bay area heat

As temperatures soar everyone is looking for a water break. YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: YASSER AL-ZAYYAT, 2010 AFP)

Baby, it's hot out there!

No, it's not just your imagination. If high temperatures in the Bay area reach their forecast high today -- 96 degrees -- it will be another record.

So far, this year, we have tied or beaten record high temperatures seven times.

It's heating up! Tampa just hit 90°F. Here's what to expect for the rest of the day: https://t.co/On3mSvh3l1 — Grant Gilmore (@grant_gilmore) May 17, 2017

That makes this the hottest start to the year since 1895. 122 years!

How do you beat the heat?

Experts tell us to stay inside, if you can, and use the air conditioning.

If you have to be outside, stay hydrated. Look for shady spots. And if you're in direct sun, make sure to use plenty of sunscreen.





