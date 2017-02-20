How to monitor your child's phone

Pumpic is one of the apps to help parents monitor their children's online activity. Pumpic photo

There's practically an endless list of apps and games that could expose your kids to things they shouldn't see.

“Very cautious with what she looks at and what she's exposed to,” says Dawn Payton, who has a 7-year-old daughter.

Payton also has three other kids, all over the age of 23

Things were so different when they were teens.



“They were more on Myspace and they were more with sending pictures.,” says Payton.



Now, with new apps being created every day, it's concerning for parents like Payton to raise their child during a time when social media is so influential.

“I don't like apps that say their kids friendly and their not because it exposes kid’s things they shouldn't see,” says Payton.

Deputy Charles Skipper with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office suggests parents invest in a software to monitor their kids when using a phone.

Another thing, there are many fake apps that can mislead parents.

“They hold a file of possibly inappropriate pictures. Again, it's important parents are administrators to those phones because they can download whatever they want,” says Skipper.



There are hundreds of software’s apps. We found one called Pumpic.

You set it up on your child’s phone along with your phone or computer and you have access to everything they do on their phone.

Want to check their Snapchat/ You can do that. What to see what pictures they took? You can do that and see which ones were deleted.

You can also see deleted text messages.

If you want to delete an app you can do that also. Your child won’t be able to download it.



Also, check the reviews on all these apps your kids use, you'll be able to find out if you really want your child using it.

