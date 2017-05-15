How to protect against global ransomware attack

Computer crime concept (Photo: scyther5)

TAMPA — There's a possible link between a global ransomware attack -- and North Korea.

Cybersecurity companies are looking into it.

The "wanna-cry" attack paralyzed hundreds of thousands of computers in 150 countries.

Investigators think American companies were hit-- but haven't reported it yet.

Nightside reporter Mark Rivera sat down with Jeremy Rasmussen, Cybersecurity Director with Abacode, to talk about the unprecedented attack.

Here are Rasmussen’s top four tips to protect against the latest threats:

1. Have a regular program of vulnerability scanning and remediation

2. Patch to the latest Windows patching levels and have formalized security patching program

3. Have proper backups in place and regularly test restores from backups

4. Monitor continuously for changes in the system or indicators of malware, and have incident response plan in place

