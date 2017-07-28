How to stop irritating robocalls

Local sheriff’s offices often get Facebook messages from people reporting robocalls, but unfortunately, they don’t have the time or the resources to track down every single caller.

“The person that may be doing this to you may be from Germany,” explains Sheriff Grady Judd, who gets the irritating phone calls too.

Several people at 10News have been getting calls from numbers that resemble their number, but turn out to be robocalls. We decided to try to answer your questions about them.

What should I do if I get a robocall?

In many cases, the first six digits of the phone number are the same as yours, so it’s tempting to answer. However, the FTC says don’t do it. If you do answer, then realize what it is, hang up right away.

Can I call the number back and tell them to stop?

Don't do that either. The FTC says the more you engage the number, the more likely you are to get more calls. Besides, a lot of these calls are done through what's called spoofing. The caller ID makes it look like its coming from a local number, but it's probably not.

How do I make them stop?

Go to the FTC's website to the “National Do Not Call Registry.” You can report robocalls and sign up for the registry, so you get fewer in the future.

If that's still not enough, check out apps like Nomorobo for your smart phone. It identifies robocalls and hangs up on them or blocks them so you don't have to deal with them.

You do have to pay for it for a cell phone, so if you don't want to, just take the sheriff's advice.

“Ignore it, block it and enjoy life.”

The FTC and the FCC said they are really cracking down on these types of calls. The FCC proposed a $120 million fine for a man from Miami who made millions of spoofed calls.



