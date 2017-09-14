Hurry! Frontier Airlines offering 99% discount on flights to, from Florida

(Photo: Frontier Airlines)

Frontier Airlines is offering some flights to and from Florida for almost nothing.

A sale the airline is holding until 11:59 p.m. Thursday will see 99 percent of the cost come off of some flights.

There are some restrictions, though. The flights must be booked three days ahead of time and can only be on a Monday, Wednesday or Friday through Nov. 8.

The following markets are not part of the offer:

Denver to/from Fort Myers

Cleveland to/from Fort Myers

Fort Lauderdale to/from Trenton, New Jersey

Orlando to/from Chicago

Orlando to/from Milwaukee

Fort Myers to/from St. Louis

Los Angeles to/from Orlando

Cleveland to/from Tampa

Colorado Springs to/from Orlando

Denver to/from Orlando

Denver to/from Tampa

Indianapolis to/from Orlando

The 99 percent discount applies to base fare only, not fees or taxes. It also requires tickets to be bought at FlyFrontier.com using promo code SAVE99.

For more information, click here.

