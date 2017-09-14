Hurry! Frontier Airlines offering 99% discount on flights to, from Florida

Frontier Airlines is offering some flights to and from Florida for almost nothing.
A sale the airline is holding until 11:59 p.m. Thursday will see 99 percent of the cost come off of some flights.
There are some restrictions, though. The flights must be booked three days ahead of time and can only be on a Monday, Wednesday or Friday through Nov. 8.
The following markets are not part of the offer:
- Denver to/from Fort Myers
- Cleveland to/from Fort Myers
- Fort Lauderdale to/from Trenton, New Jersey
- Orlando to/from Chicago
- Orlando to/from Milwaukee
- Fort Myers to/from St. Louis
- Los Angeles to/from Orlando
- Cleveland to/from Tampa
- Colorado Springs to/from Orlando
- Denver to/from Orlando
- Denver to/from Tampa
- Indianapolis to/from Orlando
The 99 percent discount applies to base fare only, not fees or taxes. It also requires tickets to be bought at FlyFrontier.com using promo code SAVE99.
For more information, click here.
