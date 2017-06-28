‘I can't go because there is a bear behind me:' Woman finds surprise in garage

KUSA - There are good excuses for being late, and then there is the fact that there is literally a bear blocking your car.
This is what one Colorado Springs woman got to experience when she pulled into her garage on Tuesday – but she handled it like a champ.
In a video she provided to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the woman is heard telling the “freakin’ bear” to get out of her garage – especially when it walked toward the refrigerator.
She also said what might possibly be the best excuse ever to get out of any situation: “Um, I can’t go because there is a bear behind me.”
The woman is heard honking and getting the bear to run into her driveway, and it’s all caught on her backup camera – which notifies her there is a hazard behind her car that HAPPENS TO BE A BEAR.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife tells KOAA-TV this is believed to be the same bear that was caught on camera stealing ice cream and M&Ms from a garage in the same neighborhood.
They’re working to track the bear down.
You can see tips for handling bears from Colorado Parks and Wildlife here: http://bit.ly/1nKzXbt
And click play above to watch the full video! It's worth it.
