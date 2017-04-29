WTSP
Student to educator: 'I look at you like my dad'

Jermaine Stubbs, 24, of Atlanta, GA Tweeted a photo of a letter one of his students gave to him out of the blue and it soon went viral.

The letter thanked "Mr. J" for being "a awesome teacher and for being amazing!" 

Stubbs shared a photo of the letter on Twitter and in no time, it had gotten over 100,000 Retweets and over 3,000 shares.

"It was special because I didn't know that the student didn't meet his real father, we talk but I never knew that. I try not to get into depth with my students unless they talk about it first."

Stubbs is a paraprofessional at Tuskegee Airmen Global Academy in Atlanta and this was his very first year. He graduated from Georgia State University with a degree in Middle Grade Education and plans on taking his GACE Test in order to be a fully licensed teacher.

He has special ties to Tuskegee Airmen Global Academy because before it was named that, it was called E. L. Connolly Academy, which was the elementary school Stubbs had attended when he was younger. 

Stubbs' letter was even shared by Ellen DeGeneres and Steve Harvey through social media. 

