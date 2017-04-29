Student to educator: 'I look at you like my dad'

ATLANTA - Jermaine Stubbs, 24, of Atlanta, GA Tweeted a photo of a letter one of his students gave to him out of the blue and it soon went viral.

The letter thanked "Mr. J" for being "a awesome teacher and for being amazing!"

Stubbs shared a photo of the letter on Twitter and in no time, it had gotten over 100,000 Retweets and over 3,000 shares.

So I walked in the classroom and found this letter on the desk that one of my kids wrote me and... I tried so hard not tear up pic.twitter.com/QTbQ6kZ2bH — . (@mainey_maine) April 24, 2017

"It was special because I didn't know that the student didn't meet his real father, we talk but I never knew that. I try not to get into depth with my students unless they talk about it first."

Stubbs is a paraprofessional at Tuskegee Airmen Global Academy in Atlanta and this was his very first year. He graduated from Georgia State University with a degree in Middle Grade Education and plans on taking his GACE Test in order to be a fully licensed teacher.

He has special ties to Tuskegee Airmen Global Academy because before it was named that, it was called E. L. Connolly Academy, which was the elementary school Stubbs had attended when he was younger.

Stubbs' letter was even shared by Ellen DeGeneres and Steve Harvey through social media.

@mainey_maine just keep letting God use you, man. Keep pouring into these kids, they need you. — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) April 27, 2017

"I don't know how to describe it. It's overwhelming, in a good way. When I tell you that my phone will not stop, it has not stopped since that Monday when I Tweeted it and got the support from so many people and getting messaged on Twitter and I'm getting support from all over. One person was like, maybe you should come teach in Germany."

"It's humbling and amazing and it's beautiful. I don't know how to handle it. I embrace it but I don't know how to handle it. I don't brag about it and I don't tell anyone about it."

Stubbs has gotten support from everywhere and has gotten so many retweets so it is understandable that he does not know how to handle it; who would?

One thing is definitely for sure, we are definitely rooting for him to finish his GACE testing so he becomes a teacher and continue to positively influence all of the young minds he comes into contact with.

