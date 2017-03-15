Identifying venomous snakes in Florida

There are several venomous snakes in Florida including the copperhead. Photo from Kristin Young-Richards

When it comes to snakes, the cobra should be way down on your list of concerns here in the Bay area. There are plenty more snakes you might see around your home and some are dangerous.

According to the University of Florida, there are 50 different types of snakes in our state. Six are venomous. The most common that experts get called about: Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake, Pygmy Rattlesnake, Coral snake and Cottonmouth or Water Moccasin.

"A lot of times times they like to sit in the shadows so you can kinda get them creepin' there." Dusty Showers is the owner of Creepy Creatures Pest Control. In his line of work, he's dealt with his fair share of snakes, like a Eastern Diamondback rattlesnake he recently rescued. "These guys are in danger around here because people like to kill them."

His best advice if you see a snake -- keep your distance. "If there's any question at all, call a professional. The worst thing you can do is think that it's not a venomous snake and then reach down and pick it up and find out that it is."

If you don't think you need a professional to come save you, but still want to know for sure, Showers says. "A lot of professionals love to have you post these pictures on their Facebook pages. Take a picture, put it on somebody's page like mine or another trapper, and say hey, what kind of snake did I find? And do it before you kill the snake."

Showers says there's no real good reason to kill snakes, even venomous ones. Most will move along without bothering you. "There's clearly a hole down there, so that would be a place snakes could get in. So if this was on your property, you'd want to make sure that all of this was cleaned up."

But if you are still concerned, "Make sure your yard is cleaned up, that everything is cut away from the house so basically there's no place for them to hang out. And try to keep your rat population down to a minimum as well."

