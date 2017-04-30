Inaugural cruise to Cuba set to depart Tampa

(Photo: Beau Zimmer, WTSP)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Royal Caribbean’s Empress of the Seas will set sail Sunday night on a historic first cruise to Cuba from the Port of Tampa in over 50 years.

Terminal 3 at Port Tampa Bay was jumping with the sounds of Cuba earlier in the day as passengers arrived for the trip of a lifetime.

Ronald Garcia was boarding the cruise liner with his wife and three kids.

“I hope it’s just as fun and beautiful as it looks in pictures,” said Garcia with a huge smile.

The cruise makes stops in other ports besides Havana. The Garcia’s say they wanted to mix the fun of a family vacation with the learning experience of visiting a historic city.

“I want the kids to experience it for themselves,” said Garcia.

Everyone we spoke with said Cuba was the sole reason they chose this trip. AAA reports some sailing dates are already sold out with passengers attracted to the all-inclusive price.

“You can fly to Cuba and stay overnight in Cuba but the price is three time as much so this represents a terrific value,” said Vicky Evans of AAA.

Passengers we talked to paid about $1000 per person to be a part of the inaugural cruise. Those on board could hardly contain their excitement.

“I want to see the people, I want to smell it,” said Margaret Ann Clark. “There are no words.”

The Empress of the Seas is scheduled to return back to Port Tampa Bay in one week. 10News asked some of the passengers on board to send us their pictures and videos of this historic trip and hopefully, we can share some of those with you next week.





© 2017 WTSP-TV