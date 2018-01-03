Indoor activities to keep kids occupied during cold, rainy days

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - It's cold out so let's keep the fun inside.

There is plenty to do in Tampa Bay when the temperatures drop. Children's museums like MOSI, The Glazer Children’s Museum and Great Explorations are always solid options.

Old-fashioned fun like bowling, roller skating, the movies or arcades can also keep the kids occupied.

If you're looking to challenge your mind, try an escape room. There are several in the area.

Libraries can be a good, free options. If you're looking for something with a little more action, how about a Trampoline park or indoor rock climbing?

“A lot of people like to bring your kids into climb especially during the holidays, or when the kids are off from school it's an excellent activity to come, tire them out and then take them home,” said Brandon Burke with Vertical Venture in St. Petersburg.

Indoor rock climbing is something you can do no matter your age, or experience level.

© 2018 WTSP-TV