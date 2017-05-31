Infant dies in mobile home fire in Tampa

Firetruck (WTSP) (Photo: WTSP)

A Tampa mobile home fire has left an infant dead, according to the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters responded to a call on the 5100 block of Marc Drive in Tampa shortly after 6 p.m. when they found fire and heavy smoke coming from the mobile home.

A great-grandmother and the 9-month-old infant were there at the time of the fire. The great-grandmother got out without injury.

After being alerted to the infant still being in the house, some firefighters began their search while others began extinguishing the fire.

During the search, the infant was found and is believed to be the only victim. Officials are still working to clearly identify him.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the great-grandmother lives with the infant and his mother at the residence and the mother was not home for the fire.

While the cause of the fire is unknown, Hillsborough County Fire Investigators, The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, and the state Fire Marshals Office are currently investigating the scene.

