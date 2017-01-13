Infant protection systems in bay area hospitals (Photo: WTSP)

ST. PETERSBURG – In the 18 years since then-newborn Kamiyah Mobley was abducted from a Jacksonville hospital, there have been improvements in infant protection systems.

June Connell with Happy Birthway Birth Classes and Doula Support says she’s seen the safe guards that hospitals in the bay area offer during her time helping women in labor.

Connell sat down with 10News Anchor Courtney Robinson.

“Obviously there's never a guarantee that bad things are never going to happen, right? But I would say that because of the kind of safety and security measures that I have seen as a Doula in the hospitals in the Tampa Bay area over the course of the last five years or so that the chance that this would happen to parents now in this day and age are pretty slim to none,” said Connell.

“Within minutes if not seconds after that baby was born a nurse was right there to put a little band on either the baby’s wrist or the baby’s ankle that would match exactly the mother’s and the father’s wristbands. And then those bands were checked throughout the stay in the hospital and then immediately upon discharge,” she explained.

Connell also shared an experience with hospital security involving a baby doll that she uses in birth education classes.

“I don't remember why I had the baby (doll) with me on my way to see a client in labor, but I did. As I was leaving the hospital after that mom had her baby, I had this in my bag and you could just kind of see this baby and maybe its legs are sticking out. Security stopped me very quickly and said, ‘What's in your bag?’ and clearly it's not a real baby, but they were very careful to make sure I wasn't taking a baby out with me.”



Connell shared her advice to expecting mothers and fathers about the security they can also take in the hospital.

“I would say know who’s coming in and out of your room. You know the shift changes about every 12 hours in the hospital. Hospital staff always introduce themselves, say who they are, but occasionally someone will come in to ask a question who you haven't seen before. Just know who's who.”



“If someone wants to take your baby for what may be a very legitimate reason, ask what they're doing, where they're going, and if you've not met them before, go with them or have your partner go with them,” she said.

“If they say you can’t come with us, that’s a problem?” asked Courtney.

“It may be a red flag. Sometimes there are certain procedures that need to be done, sometimes the hearing screenings need to be done, without a parent present. But the parent can certainly wait outside the door. So we just want to be sure that anyone who's walking out that door with your baby is someone that that mother and father know and feel comfortable with,” Connell advised.

Representatives with the various hospital systems in Tampa Bay declined to comment because of security reasons.

Systems similar to “Cuddle Infant Protection System” use sensor tags and alarms to keep track of newborns. If the tag is cut or tampered with the area is put on lockdown and an alarm will sound.

Parents told Courtney that in their experience Florida Hospital-Tampa uses a similar system with its newborns and their mothers.

