Infrastructure plan could reduce Tampa traffic

This map, provided by Sen. Bill Nelson's office, shows bridges in Tampa Bay the Department of Transportation has deemed structurally deficient.

Democrats in Congress are proposing a trillion-dollar plan to improve infrastructure in the U.S.

Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., is sponsoring the bill. He says the money could help improve problems with roads, traffic and sewage in Tampa Bay.

He points to a map of at least 12 bridges in our area that the Department of Transportation has deemed structurally deficient. He said money some of the $1 trillion could go to repairing them.

"A lot of them have just been put off and off and off, and you can't keep putting off the rehabbing of a lot of this public infrastructure," he said.

You might be tired of sitting in traffic on the Howard Frankland Bridge. There are plans to rebuild that bridge as part of larger improvements to Interstate 275. Nelson says the bill could help pay to do that too.

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn agrees we need to fix the traffic problem, and we also need to look to the future.

"We as a state have always looked at roads as the only solution, but roads are not the only solution," Buckhorn said. "They are part of the solution, but we're looking at HOV lanes. We're looking at autonomous vehicles. We're looking at rail as a component of it."

Another part of this infrastructure plan is fixing sewage systems. St. Petersburg and Tampa have had issues in the past, and they're hoping to get some of this money.

If this bill is passed, Nelson says it would create 15 million jobs. However, there will likely be pushback from Republicans in congress who say a trillion dollars is just too much money.

President Donald Trump has said he wants to invest a lot of money in our country's infrastructure. Democrats are hoping he'll work with them to pass this bill.

(© 2017 WTSP)