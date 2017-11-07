Interim Tampa police chief named to post full-time

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan, right, was named to his new post by Mayor Bob Buckhorn.

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn named interim Police Chief Brian Dugan the full-time chief on Tuesday.

Dugan has been heading the department since Eric Ward retired in July.

Our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times reported Buckhorn asked Dugan if he was ready to take the reins of the department.

"I said, ‘Are you ready to be the chief of police, because I’m ready to offer you the job,’" Buckhorn said. "I told him he had performed superbly over the last four months and I’m comfortable with my choice, so let’s take this department to the next level."

Dugan has been with the department for 27 years. He battled prostate cancer a year ago and returned to the department after a brief leave.

