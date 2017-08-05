Intruder fatally shot by Hillsborough Co. homeowner, according to sheriff's office

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

LAKELAND, Fla. -- An elderly couple was woken up by someone who broke into their home overnight, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. And now that intruder is dead.

It happened at a home in the 5400 block of Deeson Road in Lakeland. Deputies say the male homeowner shot the intruder, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The intruder has been identified as 33-year-old Shane DeShane. Police say DeShane lived at an address also on Deeson Road, just a few houses away from the couples' home.

Investigators gave no indication the couple and DeShane knew each other. Neighbors say DeShane moved in just a few weeks ago. They also say the couple kept to themselves and rarely left their home.

Citing the advice of their legal counsel, the couple would not speak to 10News on Saturday.

This is an active investigation. As soon as we get more information, we’ll post it here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV