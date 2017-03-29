(Photo: WTSP)

SAFETY HARBOR, Florida— Sheriff’s investigators believe they may have busted a major smash and grab burglary ring, all thanks to one of the victims who used an iPhone app to help deputies track the suspects.

Nicole Smith was picking up her children at daycare Wednesday afternoon and admits she may have left her car doors unlocked when she ran in to grab her kids.

As she was driving home she noticed her purse was missing, first calling the Sheriff’s Office for help, then her husband Mark.

“I said ‘you know my phone is in there, quick open the Find My iPhone App and tell me where it is.”

Nicole says her husband was immediately able to pick up a signal from the stolen iPhone and tracked its pings all the way down McMullen Booth Road to Pinellas County. Along the way, he noticed whoever had his wife’s phone and purse was stopping at other daycare centers.

“I saw the phone was moving up and down East Lake corridor and I notice them pull into what I knew was another daycare. Then they went to another daycare. So I said to myself they’re probably targeting parents dropping off their kids at daycare,” said Nicole’s husband Mark.

At that point, he called 911 to report the vehicle’s location knowing that his wife was likely not the only victim.

Deputies from both the Pasco and Pinellas County Sheriff's Office were able to track the vehicle to a strip plaza at McMullen Booth Road and 580 where deputies pulled up behind the suspects’ minivan.

At that point, investigators say two of the three suspects took off running sparking a several hour search with deputies setting up a perimeter around nearby neighborhoods. Within several hours all three suspects were in custody.

“I hope they learn a valuable lesson that if you make mistakes you have to pay for them,” said Nicole Smith.

Wednesday night, detectives and evidence technicians were still going through the suspect’s minivan getting a better picture of just how massive their crime spree actually was.

Deputies pulled bag after bag of items believed to have been stolen including purses, cell phones, and wallets.

The Sheriff’s Office has not yet named the three suspects but say they are from the Hollywood, Florida area and will likely by booked into the jail overnight.

Detectives say it's still too soon to say if the suspects committed similar crimes outside the Bay area or how many victims there might be.

If your car was broken into on or around March 29th in the Pasco or northern Pinellas County area, e-mail 10News at TIPS@wtsp.com. You can also contact your local Sheriff’s Office to see if they have your stolen items.

